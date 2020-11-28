Ismael Cala launches CalaBienestar.news, a daily digital newspaper about health and wellbeing

MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, presenter, bestselling author and strategist Ismael Cala launched the daily digital newspaper www.CalaBienestar.news, a website containing news about health, wellbeing and lifestyle.

"This is the result —still a work in progress— of an idea that was conceived a long time ago. It forms part of the accelerated digital immersion we have experienced this year", said Ismael Cala of the newspaper's launch.

The site can be found at www.CalaBienestar.news, on social networks such as Twitter: @Cala and @CalaBienestar; Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin: IsmaelCala.

"Our professional team rigorously processes information about health and wellbeing, with contrasting themes, research results and daily news on the Covid-19 situation, using language that is accessible to all. My advice is to read it every day, reflect on it and share it", added Cala.

For his part, Michel D. Suárez, the editorial director added: "The goal is to establish ourselves as a benchmark portal for health, wellbeing and technology, working with inspiring columnists, experts, doctors, coaches, psychologists and other professionals Ismael usually works with".

www.CalaBienestar.news is particularly aimed at Hispanic audiences in the United States, Latin America and Spain.

"We enjoy valuable technical collaboration with the The Panda Way and the MS Agency content team; but, above all, with a solvent brand such as Ismael's", said Suárez, a doctor in Journalism who has worked closely with Ismael Cala for over 35 years.

www.CalaBienestar.news is part of the Cala Group, the holding company that includes other brands such as Cala.Academy, Escala Meditando APP and Cala Digital, as well as non-profit organisations such as the Ismael Cala Foundation.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist. He hosted CALA on CNN en Español during prime time for five and a half years. He currently directs and presents CALA on North American channel MegaTV. Businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight bestsellers on leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including "The Power of Listening" and "Wake Up With Cala". Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969 and has a degree in Art History from the Universidad de Oriente. He graduated from York University's School of Communication in Toronto and holds a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is the president and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises