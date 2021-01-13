Ismael Cala signs an exclusive representation agreement with Palomera Group

"Exciting projects are on the horizon," Cala said of the agreement with one of the biggest talent agencies. Tweet this

For the expert in talent development, "the workshops, conferences and activities that take place at the Cala Centre, his guided tours and his philanthropic work will enable us to further extend his successful career. We are very grateful and excited."

For his part, Ismael Cala described his arrival at Palomera Group as "wonderful news to start 2021."

"New and exciting projects are on the horizon. We are motivated by a 2020 of creative respite and permanent reinvention. So now we're moving forward. Thanks to Alejandra Palomera and her team for having faith in me to build together the present and the future," said Cala.

Cala Centre, Ismael's new event site in Miami, will be the stage for audiovisual productions for the agency.

Among the agency's exclusive artists are Eduardo Yáñez, Marjorie de Sousa, Ariadne Díaz, Mark Tacher, Sofía Castro, Chantal Andere, Cynthia Klitbo, Danilo Carera, Rodolfo Landeros, William Valdés, Alejandro Chabán, Zuleyka Rivera, Lucía Méndez, Susana Dosamantes, and Lupita Ferrer.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist. For five and a half years he presented CALA on CNN's prime time in Spanish. He currently directs and presents CALA on the American network MegaTV. Businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight best-sellers on leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including "The Power of Listening" and "Wake up with Cala". Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969. Graduated from the executive program of the prestigious Singularity University in Silicon Valley (California). Personally trained with great masters such as Deepak Chopra, Tony Robbins, Robin Sharma, Dr Bruce Lipton, Dr Joe Dispenza and John C. Maxwell, among others. Ambassador of the concept Corporate Happiness for Latin America. He is president and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

ABOUT PALOMERA GROUP

Palomera Group works with the most important networks in the Hispanic world, including Televisa, Univisión, Telemundo, TV Azteca, RCN Colombia and Caracol Colombia, in addition to studios such as Fox, Universal, Warner, Sony, Paramount, and Netflix. It is chaired by Alejandra Rodríguez de Palomera, a communicator and marketer with a wealth of experience in launching and developing talent in the entertainment world. It has offices in Mexico City, Miami, and Los Angeles.

SOURCE Ismael Cala