Ismail Sirdah Shares What He Has Learned Throughout His Career

In a recent interview, Ismail Sirdah explained how he got his company started and how it has grown over the years.

DULUTH, Ga., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ismail Sirdah was recently featured in a one-on-one interview with Inspirery. He spoke about his company, Lulu Promotions & Music , and how it evolved from its early stages to a full database and network of clients that work to help each other.

Ismail Sirdah is a serial entrepreneur from Duluth, Georgia. He began his career as an owner of several Mexican restaurants, which he used as an opportunity to teach himself marketing and social media management. In turn, he began to help others promote their own businesses through Lulu Promotions, now known as Lulu Promotions & Music.

In his interview, Ismail Sirdah shared how he was able to grow his company throughout the years. He also explained what he believes has allowed him to be successful.

"I think what makes me successful is that my decisions are made by consensus," said Ismail Sirdah .

"Everyone contributes to the decisions for the business. Teamwork is the best way to make our business run smoothly."

Sirdah is now looking towards a bright and prosperous future for his company, when events are able to resume as usual after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to see the full interview.

