Ismail Sirdah as the Owner and Founder of Lulu Promotions, the number one promotion company in Georgia, Ismail Sirdah knows that these promotion tools will help your next event perform beyond expectations.

Get Listed on Event Discovery Sites

First and foremost, Ismail Sirdah suggests taking advantage of event discovery sites in your local area. Eventbrite research shows that over half of urban event-goers look to neighborhood guides for things to do.

Track Your Efforts

When you are looking to measure the success of your efforts, you may want to consider using HubSpot or Google Analytics. When you employ new techniques, methods, or strategies, it is important to track their overall effectiveness.

Ensure Eye Catching Visuals

You might be an expert marketer, but Ismail Sirdah explains that if you don't have the creative capacity to produce content, you might end up falling short.

Prioritize Customer Service



If you want to provide outstanding customer service to your potential attendees, you might consider adding chatbots to your website, Facebook, or text messages.

Utilize Social Media

Social media is the ultimate promotional tool, primary because it is free, user-friendly, and everyone is on it. Of course, you will want to spend time developing an audience and consistent content for when you are looking to promote an event. But when the time comes, Ismail Sirdah suggests utilizing the 'Live' features to provide teasers.

