iSmile Orthodontics in Redmond WA Offers Virtual Treatment Consultations

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthodontist Dr. Sepi Torkan at iSmile Orthodontics ( orthodontistredmond.com) is now very excited to offer a virtual screening process for both new and existing orthodontic patients in Redmond WA and the surrounding areas.

Virtual Orthodontic Treatment and Consultations at iSmile Orthodontics in Redmond WA

Through photo uploads on mobile devices and videoconferencing via telemedicine, Dr. Torkan and her team at iSmile Orthodontics in Redmond, WA can continue monitoring current orthodontic patients during treatment. This service works for braces or Invisalign aligners to ensure treatment is progressing as expected. Dr. Torkan can also conduct new patient consultations virtually, reviewing initial images of the patient's teeth and discussing treatment options best suited for individual patient needs via phone call or video chat.

Benefits of virtual treatment include personal safety, ease of use, convenience, and the ability to monitor emergency issues, tooth movement and treatment progress without office visits. Virtual treatment has proven especially effective during shutdowns and stay-at-home orders stemming from the novel coronavirus.

iSmile Orthodontics is a 100% digital orthodontic practice. Dr. Torkan utilizes advanced technology such as iTero scanners, 3D imaging, and 3D printing to provide the most modern and effective orthodontic treatment available today. All tooth impressions and patient records are created and stored digitally. This allows the practice to be more efficient and environmentally friendly in the office. Dr. Torkan adds that, "it also allows me to access HIPAA compliant patient information from the cloud at my home should an orthodontic emergency arise during the evening or weekend, or if mandatory shutdowns prevent office visits."

ABOUT iSMILE ORTHODONTICS

Orthodontist Dr. Sepi Torkan and her team at iSmile Orthodontics offer braces and Invisalign for children, teens, and adults in the Redmond, Washington area. iSmile Orthodontics provides the highest quality orthodontic care in a comfortable, friendly, and high-tech environment. iSmile Orthodontics is 100% digital and offers a free smile consultation for all new patients to determine what personalized treatment approach works best for you.

Contact:

Dr. Sepi Torkan

iSmile Orthodontics Redmond

(425) 800-5566

[email protected]

https://orthodontistredmond.com

8575 164th Ave NE Ste 201, Redmond, WA 98052

SOURCE iSmile Orthodontics Redmond

Related Links

http://www.orthodontistredmond.com

