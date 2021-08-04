Isobar Named to Fast Company's 2021 List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

The digital experience agency joins Google, Samsung, IBM, General Motors, Moderna, and others on prestigious annual list

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced its third annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Global digital experience agency Isobar, a dentsu company, was named in this prestigious list in recognition of the organisation's ability to foster innovation, including a "Live Playbook" that serves as an internal resource for design-forward thinking.

The 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2021 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

"We are proud to be recognised by Fast Company for the depth of the innovation culture and creative expertise within Isobar. Innovation has been at the heart of our agency for many years and today, more than ever, brands are looking for a powerful vision for the future that (re)defines who they are, supported by a new creative process that delivers that vision for a connected world. We are proud to cultivate that thinking in our agency and live and breathe it together with our clients." — Sven Huberts, Head of Innovation and Design, dentsu and Managing Partner, Isobar

Since the genesis of Isobar in 2004, the agency has cultivated a culture of innovation and design. The agency has a track record of disruptive creative, proved by global award-winning work including Volkswagen Road Tales, Aeronaut, KFC Pocket Stores, Boss Touch & Go and Cadillac Live Store. More recently, as part of dentsu International the agency partnered with Malaria No More to launch the Draw The Line Against Malaria campaign, bringing together pop culture, art and technology to fight mankind's oldest and deadliest enemy: malaria.

"These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021. This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront." – Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company

To see the complete list, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2021

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2021) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 17, 2021. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

About Fast Company:

Fast Company is the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics (ethical economics), leadership, and design. Written for, by, and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company and FastCompany.com inspire readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication Inc. Stephanie Mehta is editor-in-chief.

About Isobar:

Isobar is dentsu's global creative agency focusing on building a differentiated offering around Strategy and Innovation, Product and Experience, Brand Design & Systems and Comms & Content.

Isobar crafts distinctive brands and innovative experiences for a connected future. We work on the intersection of brand creativity and experience design to bridge the gap between a brand promise and the experience it offers to customers, employees and communities.

Over the last three years, Isobar has won 400 awards, including 6 D&AD Pencils, 7 Cannes Lions with one Gold Lion in the Creative eCommerce category, and was named a Leader in the Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies" for the seventh consecutive time. Isobar's top clients include adidas, Coca-Cola, Enterprise, P&G and Philips.

