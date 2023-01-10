Isobar Public Sector Wins Prime Award on the $900 Million Air Force Architecture and Integration Directorate Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contract (AFLCMC/XA) (MAC IDIQ)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isobar Public Sector, a global practice at dentsu that delivers end-to-end digital transformation & IT modernization capabilities for U.S. federal and state and local and government clients, is pleased to announce it is an awardee of the Architecture and Integration Directorate Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contract (AFLCMC/XA) (MAC IDIQ) for the Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Architecture, and Integration Directorate.

Isobar Public Sector will compete for task orders in all three major categories of the MAC IDIQ including development planning, systems development, and synthetic environment development under a $900,000,000 ceiling. Isobar has significant experience delivering cross-domain solutions across the Department of Defense and is excited to continue serving the AFLCMC/XA's mission.

"Isobar has a long legacy of helping the Air Force innovate through digital technologies that enhance the capability of the warfighter," said Yancey Hall, Chief Growth Officer for Isobar Public Sector. "We think this new vehicle will help the Architecture and Integration Directorate bring new technologies and capabilities that involve many of the practices and tools we've been using for our work in both the government and commercial sectors."

About Isobar Public Sector

Combining market-leading commercial capabilities with a deep understanding of the public sector mission, Isobar Public Sector excels at tackling some of the largest challenges in government by integrating experience design, digital engineering, and data-driven innovation to better serve the federal government and the public sector. Visit: https://federal.isobar.com/

About dentsu

Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-centered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

