Isofol Announces Management Team Evolution With Appointment of Dr. Roger Tell as Chief Medical Officer

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq First North Premier: ISOFOL), today announced the appointment of Roger Tell, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), in addition to his responsibilities as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Former CMO Karin Ganlöv, M.D. will transition her role to Senior Medical Director with focus on safety and regulatory at Isofol. This transition in responsibilities is part of the next step in the evolution of the Isofol management team leveraging Dr. Tell's expertise in medical oncology and the biopharma industry to oversee development of arfolitixorin in its ongoing global pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, the AGENT study.

"I'm excited and proud to take the CMO position, and continue building the Company's reputation as a leader in development of treatment options in colorectal cancer," commented Dr. Tell. "I look forward to continuing collaboration with Isofol's clinical team and our external partners to generate additional data on arfolitixorin while making a meaningful impact for patients."

Anders Rabbe, Chief Executive Officer at Isofol, added "This marks an important step forward for Isofol as we work toward becoming a leader in development of cancer therapies for colorectal cancer. We are thankful for the contributions that both Roger and Karin have made to the Company to date and look forward to the value that they will continue to add in their new roles. As the AGENT study is now intensified, Roger's guidance and industry experience will be invaluable in our efforts to make a positive impact on the lives of patients with advanced colorectal cancer."

Dr. Tell joined Isofol from Aprea Therapeutics, a Boston, Massachusetts and Stockholm, Sweden based biopharmaceutical company, where he was vice president of clinical development. Prior to Aprea, he was an international clinical project director at Servier Oncology, with headquarters in Suresnes, France. He has an extensive experience as an oncologist as well as an advisor to a number of biopharma companies, including Eli Lilly, Astra Zeneca and Merck Serono. Dr. Tell holds a medical degree and a doctorate in experimental oncology from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, and he completed his residency in oncology at the Karolinska University Hospital.

About arfolitixorin

Arfolitixorin is Isofol's proprietary drug candidate being developed to increase the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer. The drug candidate is currently being studied in a global Phase 3 clinical trial, AGENT. As the key active metabolite of the widely used folate-based drugs, arfolitixorin can potentially benefit all patients with advanced colorectal cancer, as it does not require complicated metabolic activation to become effective.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier. Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

