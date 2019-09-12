Isofol Announces that an Abstract has been Accepted for Presentation at the 2019 ESMO Congress

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq First North Premier: ISOFOL), today announced that an abstract highlighting the study design of its ongoing pivotal/registration-based AGENT clinical study (ISO-CC-007) in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Congress, to be held from September 27 to October 1, 2019, in Barcelona, Spain.

Dr. Roger Tell, chief medical officer of Isofol, said, "The abstract will be presented as a poster and will highlight the design and execution to date of the AGENT study. The study evaluating the effectiveness of arfolitixorin, in combination with other drugs, compared to current standard treatment for patients affected by mCRC. The AGENT study is important, as very few new drugs have been introduced to the mCRC treatment landscape in the last decade, including no new early-line therapies. With the preliminary hopeful results we have achieved with arfolitixorin in our ongoing Phase 1/2 study (ISO-CC-005), we are pleased to present our clinical development program with arfolitixorin at the this year´s ESMO congress."

The AGENT study is a multicentre, randomized, parallel-group Phase 3 clinical study evaluating arfolitixorin as a new experimental therapy for the treatment of mCRC in first-line treatment. The study is recruiting patients at approximately 70 global sites. Dr. Josep Tabernero, head of the Medical Oncology Department at the Vall d'Hebron Barcelona Hospital Campus, and Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology, is the study's coordinating investigator and Dr. Heinz-Josef Lenz, Co-Leader, Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, University of Southern California Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles, US, is the principal investigator in North America.

ESMO is the largest oncology conference in Europe and will be attended by approximately 25,000 clinicians, researchers and representatives of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector.

The poster will be published on-line via the ESMO website on September 23, 2019 and will presented on-site on September 29, 2019 at the poster area, Hall 4.

About arfolitixorin

Arfolitixorin is Isofol's proprietary drug candidate being developed to increase the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer. The drug candidate is currently being studied in a global Phase 3 clinical trial, AGENT. As the key active metabolite of the widely used folate-based drugs, arfolitixorin can potentially benefit all patients with advanced colorectal cancer, as it does not require complicated metabolic activation to become effective.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier. Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

