Isola Appoints Troy Ruhrer As New Chief Financial Officer

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Isola Group, a market leader in copper-clad laminates and dielectric prepreg materials used to fabricate advanced multilayer printed circuit boards (PCBs), today announced it has promoted Troy Ruhrer, formerly Vice President, Finance to the role of Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Leadership Team.

"Troy's promotion validates the strength of our management team and our commitment to growing our Arizona presence," said Jeff Waters, President and CEO of Isola. "Troy has done an excellent job as the interim head of our finance organization and has demonstrated the capability, competence and maturity to excel as CFO for the organization. I'm very excited to formally appoint Troy to this position where he will continue to make a positive impact on the financial management and strength of the organization."

Mr. Ruhrer joined Isola in 2007 as Director of Accounting and then became Director of Worldwide Accounting and Financial Reporting in 2014. In 2016 he was promoted to Chief Accountant and then to Vice President, Finance in 2017.

Mr. Ruhrer, who began his career in public accounting, has over 22 years of financial management experience. Prior to joining Isola he served as Vice President of West Coast Operations for Amandi Services, Inc., a privately held electronics management and recycling company. Prior to his role at Amandi Services, Inc., Mr. Ruhrer held various financial management positions at several public and private companies. Mr. Ruhrer obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Business Administration from Doane University.

Isola Group, headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, is a global material sciences company focused on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing copper-clad laminates and dielectric prepregs used to fabricate advanced multi-layer printed circuit boards. Isola's high-performance materials are used in sophisticated electronic applications in the communications infrastructure, cloud computing, automotive, military, medical and aerospace markets. Isola has over 1600 employees with technical support, sales, manufacturing and R&D facilities in Asia, Europe and North America. For more information visit our website at https://www.isola-group.com/.

