Isola Communities Breaks Ground on New Luxury Rental Community, Sobremesa Villas, in Surprise, Arizona

"One of the things that we love about these types of projects is the sense of community that comes with them," said Partner Harry Nayyar. "The single-family living aspect of Sobremesa Villas, as well as our other Arizona communities, does a wonderful job of creating an inviting and accessible neighborhood feel."

In addition, the community will feature a swimming pool, dog park, community green space with hammocks, and a residence clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Professional property management services are also provided, enabling residents to enjoy all the conveniences that come with renting.

Jeff LePage, an Isola Communities Partner notes, "Surprise is one of the fastest growing cities in the state. As more and more people come to call this beautiful city home, we're thrilled to be able to provide them with high-quality, luxurious places to lives."

Sobremesa Villas' Grand Opening is currently anticipated for late January 2022 with the project being fully finished by the summer of 2022.

Established in 2008, Isola Communities and its affiliates have focused on providing beneficial housing solutions to the communities in which they build. Its homes are designed to enhance each neighborhood's livability and accessibility. After the company's expansion into apartment building in 2015, it successfully completed four apartment projects. Presently, Isola Communities has 10 multi-family buildings coming soon to 8 different Seattle neighborhoods as well as one near the University of Washington Tacoma. Additional information about Isola Communities and its affiliates can be found at isolacommunities.com.

