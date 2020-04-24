Isolated Mom's Brilliant Idea Connects Strangers Across the Globe Through Postcard Exchanges

NEW YORK, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A mom in Brooklyn, who has been isolating for over five weeks, came up with a heart-warming idea for how to connect strangers throughout the world. The result is www.StayHomeReachOut.com, a website that encourages everyone to reach out to a stranger via handwritten postcards.

Connecting strangers around the globe, one postcard at a time

"Sending a postcard makes you connect with a stranger on a human level that cannot be matched by emails, text messages, Facebook, WhatsApp or WeChat," says Nina Boesch, creator of the Stay Home. Reach Out. project. "It is an act-of-kindness activity that is quickly reaching even the farthest corners of the world. We have active participants from New York, Singapore, Beijing, Paris, and Berlin, to just name a few postcard origins. I am humbled by the response to my idea, and it's just beautiful to see that people around the globe see similar needs to spread kindness during the current coronavirus crisis."

Within less than a week of its launch, the platform already has over 2,500 users with confirmed postcard writers in various countries across North America, Europe, and Asia.

"The idea is simple," Boesch says. "You put your thoughts and dreams into writing a postcard and head over to www.StayHomeReachOut.com to receive an address of someone who would appreciate a card in the mail. Someone else will likewise send you a postcard from yet another part of the world. It's a simple act of kindness that keeps paying forward."

Contact:

Nina Boesch

email: [email protected]

phone: 646-460-1834

