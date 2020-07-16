iSolved Named an Emotional Footprint Champion by SoftwareReviews

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group Inc., a leading research and advisory firm operating on a global level, released its Emotional Footprint Report, and iSolved was honored as an Emotional Footprint Champion for 2020, showcasing the platform's commitment to providing an excellent user experience for each customer. This report is based on data from 100 percent verified user reviews, providing a transparent overview of customer satisfaction and opinions.

The robust HCM platform has received recognition as a powerful and highly usable option for businesses of all sizes that want to manage their most important asset – their people. The Emotional Footprint Champion award is given to companies that provide stellar customer experiences. It examines 26 dimensions of the relationship between vendors and clients, as well as the effectiveness of the product.

The Emotional Footprint Report by SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, shows that iSolved delighted customers and users in several key areas:

Demonstrating respect, efficiency, integrity, reliability

Saving time

Being trustworthy

Engaging in friendly negotiation

Enabling productivity

Providing security that protects

According to the Emotional Footprint Report by SoftwareReviews, 86 percent of respondents love iSolved and 78 percent say that the iSolved platform is critical to their success.

The need for human capital management platforms continue to grow across all sectors as businesses manage the needs of their employees while handling mission-critical tasks, including payroll, time, benefits, and HR. Each of these components is a core functionality of iSolved, a fully customizable platform that can be supplemented with a robust learning management system, employee engagement tools to encourage collaboration across teams and departments, and hiring and onboarding resources to find and bring on new hires.

While many HCM platforms exist, few feature the seamless functionality of the truly single-source iSolved solution. All modules share data, so information is entered once and transfers from HR to payroll to time, ensuring accurate records, compliance with legal regulations, and happy employees. The honor of the Emotional Footprint Award also shows the commitment of iSolved to delivering a user-friendly solution for small- to mid-sized businesses.

"We are proud to earn this reward, which reflects what we strive for – providing our customers a better experience today and tomorrow," said Mark Duffell, chief executive officer at iSolved. "Users appreciate our HR and payroll platform that makes it easier to handle every day, mission-critical tasks and perform in their roles more effectively."

Tracy-Lynn Reid, Research Lead, Info-Tech Research Group, said, "As HCM software becomes more powerful in aiding the HR function of organizations to become more of a strategic business function, vendors who demonstrate efficiency, reliability, integrity, and save HCM software users time and enable productivity will be essential to the HR industry. Our Emotional Footprint Report shows that iSolved has delighted their users in every one of these areas."

Read more about the Emotional Footprint Report.

About iSolved

iSolved connects HCM processes to deliver awesome outcomes for our customers. Bringing together HR, payroll, time and attendance, and benefits enrollment within one robust, easy-to-use, one-touch solution that scales as needed. Our adaptive interface delivers a truly collaborative employee experience, empowering you to acquire and retain top talent. More than 5 million employees and 145,000 employers use our tools every day to boost engagement, collaboration, performance and creativity. For more information, go to https://www.isolvedhcm.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and analyst firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.

By collecting data from real IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

SOURCE iSolved HCM