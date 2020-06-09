IsoPlexis Awarded $2 Million NIH Phase 2 SBIR Grant for Expanding Development of a Cellular Platform for Analyzing the Peripheral Immune Response in Alzheimer's Disease and Neuroinflammation with Single-cell Proteomics

BRANFORD, Conn., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in functional single cell proteomics, announced today that it has been awarded a Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health for $2 million to continue analyzing the highly multiplexed proteomic responses of trafficking leukocytes in patients with Alzheimer's disease, neuroinflammation, and related neurodegenerative diseases.

The funds from this Phase 2 SBIR grant will be used by IsoPlexis to expand the development of a functional proteomic platform to determine effects of the inflammatory immune response on Alzheimer's progression. The IsoPlexis system will allow for the sensitive detection of responses from various immune cells such as peripheral monocytes, highly polyfunctional secretomic T cell types, and microglia, as biomarkers for early stage diagnosis and monitoring of inflammatory neurodegenerative diseases. This unique approach is non-invasive and should have broad impact and unique value for pre-clinical and clinical use.

"Immune-driven neuroinflammation is a significant contributor to the pathogenesis of diseases such as Alzheimer's. There is an urgent ongoing need for the accelerated development of novel therapeutics and diagnostics. We're excited to be developing solutions to better understand the functional mechanisms behind neuroinflammation," says Sean Mackay, CEO of IsoPlexis.

The IsoLight system is used globally by leading biotech, pharma, and academic medical centers to solve critical challenges in inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, cell therapy, cancer immunology, and more.

IsoPlexis' functional cellular proteomics platform improves upon existing solutions by providing highly multiplexed, functional, secreted protein readouts, at the single-cell level and in very small sample volume bulk analysis, to advance detection of important drivers of immune system activity. IsoPlexis' technology has been used for precision drug discovery, as well as biomarker discovery in oncology, highlighting critical proteomic pathway changes that are often missed with traditional systems.

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning, cellular proteomics systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine and Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of immune biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

ISOPLEXIS MEDIA CONTACT:

Jon Chen

Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE IsoPlexis

Related Links

http://www.isoplexis.com

