IsoPlexis Launches Suite of New Products Enabling Multiple Automated Applications on the IsoLight

BRANFORD, Conn., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in functional cellular proteomics, today announced the upcoming launch of two new additions to its application family, with the fully automated CodePlex Secretome solution for a faster hands-off approach to obtaining highly multiplexed bulk cytokine data and the Single-Cell Innate & Myeloid solution, which uniquely reveals functional sources of immune suppression from rare subsets of innate and myeloid cells.

These new chip applications run on the revolutionary IsoLight system, which serves as a comprehensive automated proteomics hub.

CodePlex Secretome solution:

The first fully automated, end-to-end workflow for highly multiplexed bulk cytokine data.

Only five minutes of hands-on time, versus the lengthy multi-step hands-on process required on existing platforms.

Only 11 uL (for replicates) of sample volume needed vs 75-100uL (for replicates) of traditional multiplexed bulk cytokine platforms.

Targets over 30 cytokines and offers a modular solution to analyze 8-64 sample replicates, as opposed to requiring a full 96 samples before generating multiplexed bulk cytokine data.

Vast improvements over currently available bulk platforms with only one IsoLight system, unlike the traditional workflow which requires numerous instrumentation.

Single-Cell Innate & Myeloid solution:

Functional Phenotyping of Innate & Myeloid cell types targeting 500-2000 cells per chip.

Multiplexed 30+ cytokine analysis for functional phenotyping at single-cell resolution.

Fully automated single cell solution for understanding the functional mechanisms of innate and myeloid cells and the tumor microenvironment-immune response.

Allows researchers to visualize their single-cell level data from innate and myeloid cells and pinpoint biological drivers of immune modulation and suppression.

Generated data highlighted in a Blood Cancer Journal publication titled, "SIRPα expression delineates subsets of intratumoral monocyte/macrophages with different functional and prognostic impact in follicular lymphoma" where researchers identified unique functional subsets of monocytes driving immune suppression.

The CodePlex Secretome and Single-Cell Innate & Myeloid solution are now available for purchase.

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning, cellular proteomics systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine and Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of immune biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

ISOPLEXIS MEDIA CONTACT:

Jon Chen

Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE IsoPlexis

Related Links

http://www.isoplexis.com

