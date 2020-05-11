IsoPlexis Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of John Strahley as Chief Financial Officer

BRANFORD, Conn., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in functional cellular proteomics, today announced the appointment of John Strahley as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Mr. Strahley will be responsible for the company's strategic planning, finance, accounting, investor relations, and treasury functions, among other pivotal roles.

"We look forward to welcoming John to IsoPlexis' executive leadership team," said Sean Mackay, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of IsoPlexis. "John's deep experience in leading financial institutions as well as his experience with groundbreaking fast paced companies, provides the needed tools to help accelerate our mission."

John joins IsoPlexis with decades of experience leading investment and finance teams. He has a strong entrepreneurial spirit, has successfully funded many new businesses, and helped those organizations leverage and expand their core capabilities. Mr. Strahley previously served as a Managing Director of Ironwood Capital where he was responsible for deal origination, underwriting, execution, and portfolio management for debt and equity investments in early-stage and closely-held private companies. Prior to Ironwood, John was a Senior Vice President at Webster Bank, initially focused on the emerging growth & technology markets. He was also a Principal at a high-growth venture finance company where he managed the sales and credit operations. He holds an undergraduate degree from Western Connecticut State University, an MBA from the University of Connecticut, and began his career as a certified public accountant.

"At its core, IsoPlexis commercializes technologies that provide new and valuable insight for its customers. I am excited to join the team and help the company achieve its goals.

IsoPlexis ( www.isoplexis.com ) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning, cellular proteomics systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine and Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of immune biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

