Isoprene Rubber Market Size to grow by USD 404.63 mn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

Nov 02, 2021, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The isoprene rubber market is expected to grow by USD 404.63 mn from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.76%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Isoprene Rubber Market
- JSC Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant: The company offers isoprene rubber under the brand name SKI-3 CIS-ISOPRENE SYNTHETIC RUBBER.
- JSR Corp: The company offers isoprene rubber under the brand name JSR IR2200.
- Kraton Corp: The company offers isoprene rubber under the brand name Cariflex.
Isoprene Rubber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Application
- Medical Products
- Tires Production
- Conveyor Belts
- Belts For Automotive
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
The isoprene rubber market is driven by the growing demand from various end-user industries, rapid industrialization in emerging economies, and ease of production and affordability.
|
Isoprene Rubber Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 404.63 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.70
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Japan, and Russian Federation
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
JSC Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant, JSR Corp., Kraton Corp., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Minnesota Rubber and Plastics, NIZH YUG Corp., PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, SIBUR Holding PJSC, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and Zeon Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
