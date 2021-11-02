Isoprene Rubber Market Size to grow by USD 404.63 mn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Isoprene Rubber Market

JSC Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant: The company offers isoprene rubber under the brand name SKI-3 CIS-ISOPRENE SYNTHETIC RUBBER.

JSR Corp: The company offers isoprene rubber under the brand name JSR IR2200.

The company offers isoprene rubber under the brand name JSR IR2200. Kraton Corp: The company offers isoprene rubber under the brand name Cariflex.

Isoprene Rubber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Medical Products



Tires Production



Conveyor Belts



Belts For Automotive



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The isoprene rubber market is driven by the growing demand from various end-user industries, rapid industrialization in emerging economies, and ease of production and affordability.

Isoprene Rubber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 404.63 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.70 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled JSC Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant, JSR Corp., Kraton Corp., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Minnesota Rubber and Plastics, NIZH YUG Corp., PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, SIBUR Holding PJSC, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and Zeon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

