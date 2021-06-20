Isopropyl Alcohol Market: Analysis of Key Drivers and Trends
High Volume Consumption in Solvents to Boost Growth in the Materials Industry | Technavio
Jun 20, 2021, 05:15 ET
The isopropyl alcohol market is expected to grow by 521.75 k Tons during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of almost 4%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges that the market players can expect.
The isopropyl alcohol market is expected to grow by 521.75 k Tons during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of almost 4%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges that the market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.
The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the
market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Isopropyl Alcohol Market: High volume consumption in solvents to drive growth
As per Technavio, the capacity expansions and installation of new plants will also have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Isopropyl Alcohol Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the isopropyl alcohol market by Application (Solvents, Chemical intermediates, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
APAC had the largest market share in the isopropyl alcohol market in 2020, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The capacity expansions and installation of new plants will significantly influence isopropyl alcohol market growth in this region. 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for isopropyl alcohol in the region.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Challenges
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
