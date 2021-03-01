Isos Capital Management Appoints Winston Meade as Managing Director

WESTPORT, Conn., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isos Capital Management ("Isos" or the "Firm"), an independent investment firm focused on identifying and executing on investment opportunities in the global media, entertainment, sports and technology industries, today announced the appointment of Winston Meade as a Managing Director. In this position, Mr. Meade will be responsible for sourcing, evaluating, recommending and executing investment opportunities across a range of potential investment vehicles.

Mr. Meade's significant experience in leading domestic and cross-border transactions in the media and telecommunications industries complements Isos' deep operating experience. He has advised companies in a range of situations including capital raisings, growth acquisitions and transformative M&A. This appointment further positions the Firm to invest in early, growth and late stage media, entertainment and sports companies while delivering value for investors.

"We look forward to benefitting from Winston's extensive experience in the investment banking industry and proven track record of supporting clients through transactions, from sourcing and discovery to diligence, analysis and completion," said Mr. Barrios, Isos Capital Management Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "I am confident that he will be a valuable member of our team as we pursue the compelling investment opportunities we see ahead."

"Winston's appointment comes at an exciting time for us as we work to build out the Isos team and move quickly to take advantage of the many growth opportunities in a rapidly evolving industry landscape," said Ms. Wilson, Isos Capital Management Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "In a short time, we have positioned Isos to partner with businesses and management teams to accelerate growth with our operational experience and expertise. Winston's background leading transformational transactions complements our operating experience, and together we are poised to bring meaningful insight and strategy to companies with growth potential."

"I am excited to join George and Michelle as they seek out investment opportunities at a time of unprecedented disruption in the media, entertainment and sports industries," said Mr. Meade. "The Firm's wide mandate to consider a range of investments across financial structures and George and Michelle's impressive track record, operational knowledge and expansive network stood out to me as a differentiated platform and unique opportunity to take on a new role in the industry. I look forward to working with the team to help industry-leading companies win in the long-term."

Barrios and Wilson each bring deep industry and operating experience having worked at leading global companies in the media and sports industries including the National Basketball Association, Time Warner, HBO, The New York Times and the United States Tennis Association. They are proven Fortune 500 executives with success in leadership, strategy, expansion, branding and digital transformation. Most recently, they served as Co-Presidents of WWE, Inc. ("WWE") where they co-led the company's day-to-day operations and strategy, building WWE into one of the most successful multi-platform media businesses in the world across traditional, digital, social and direct-to-consumer media platforms.

About Winston Meade, Managing Director, Isos

With more than 20 years of mergers and acquisitions experience across several industries, Mr. Meade most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Telecom Investment Banking at Stephens Inc. Previously, he was with UBS Investment Bank for 17 years, where he served as a Managing Director in Mergers & Acquisitions focusing on the Technology, Media and Telecom industries. During his time at UBS, Mr. Meade spent several years in their Hong Kong office, helping bolster the firm's M&A practice in the region. Over his career, Mr. Meade has advised on more than $100 billion of domestic and cross-border transactions, including advising Advance/Newhouse on the sale of Bright House Networks to Charter Communications, advising The Orchard on the sale to Sony Music Entertainment and advising Virgin Media on the sale of its stake in UKTV to Scripps Network Interactive. Mr. Meade has a B.A. in Economics from the University of Virginia.

About Isos Capital Management

Based in Westport, CT, Isos Capital Management is an independent investment firm focused on identifying and executing on investment opportunities in the global media, entertainment, sports and technology industries. With its deep operational, strategy, digital and branding expertise, the Firm is built by operators for operators, partnering with management teams to accelerate growth, transform their business models and better meet the needs of tomorrow's consumers and customers. Isos invests in early, growth and late stage media, sports and entertainment companies and considers a variety of investment vehicles. For more information, visit www.isoscap.com.

Media Contacts

Ed Trissel / Kate Thompson / Tanner Kaufman

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Isos Capital Management