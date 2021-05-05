Isosceles Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints William D. Humphries as its Chief Executive Officer

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isosceles Pharmaceuticals Inc. a biotechnology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative non-opioid products for the treatment of mild to moderate pain and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of William D. Humphries as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Humphries is a highly accomplished executive leader in the pharmaceutical industry with a proven track record leading several global pharmaceutical companies.

"We are excited to welcome Bill for the role of Chief Executive Officer," said Tim Wright, Chairman of Isosceles Board of Directors. "His extensive background in the pharmaceutical industry will provide invaluable leadership as Isosceles achieves its strategic growth milestones."

Most recently, Mr. Humphries served as President of Ortho Dermatologics, a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies. He has also held global executive leadership positions at Merz North America, GlaxoSmithKline, Stiefel, and Allergan.

"I would like to thank Tim and the Isosceles team for welcoming me to company," said Mr. Humphries, Chief Executive Officer of Isosceles. "I was attracted to Isosceles by their focus on the pursuit of innovative solutions for safe, novel non-opioid pain relief and the passion the team has for delivering these important products to the market. I look forward to leveraging my experience to accelerate the company's development plans and lead Isosceles as it unlocks its full potential."

Mr. Humphries currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Clearside Biomedical, Chairman of the North Carolina State University Global Luxury Management Board, is a member of the Board at Aclaris Therapeutics, and a member of the Board at Strata Skin Sciences. He received his MBA from Pepperdine University and completed his undergraduate studies at Bucknell University.

Isosceles Pharmaceuticals is a preclinical stage biotechnology and medical device company focused on the delivery of drug master file backed synthetic cannabinoids for their anti-inflammatory and pain relief properties. The Company's proprietary formulations coupled with unique delivery platforms provide high bioavailability via parenteral and transdermal routes.

