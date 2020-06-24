ISOThrive Announces New Key Executive Appointments

HEALDSBURG, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ISOThrive Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, announced today it has filled three key positions.

Mike Walther has joined ISOThrive's Board of Directors. Walther's industry experience spans greater than 25-years focused on GI pharmaceuticals, medical devices and diagnostics. He launched two of the most widely prescribed proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), Prevacid and Dexilant, for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). "Given our focus on treating GERD using our proprietary, patented MIMO microbiome therapeutic, Mike's experience will be invaluable," said Jack Oswald, ISOThrive's CEO, CTO and Co-Founder. Oswald and Walther met through Harvard Business School (HBS) alumni network.

David Johnson, MD, MACG, FASGE, MACP, Professor of Medicine and Chief of Gastroenterology Eastern Virginia Medicine School has joined ISOThrive as VP/Director Medical Research. Johnson is a key opinion leader (KOL) in gastroenterology and pioneer in GI medical research, having participated in the earliest PPI research. He is a prolific author, contributing over 600 articles/chapters/invited reviews and abstracts in peer-reviewed journals and books. He is also a microbiome expert having edited the 2015 book: "The Gut Microbiome: New Understanding and Translational Opportunities for Disease." "Dave's expertise in GI disease and the microbiome, is a perfect fit for our mission," said Oswald.

John Selling, MD, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine and Gastroenterology, Stanford Medical School was recently promoted to VP/Chief Medical Officer. A graduate of Yale School of Medicine and Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology, Dr. Selling oversees all clinical study activities and is deeply involved in the company's on-going research. "Dr. Selling brings more than 30 years of teaching and clinical practice in GI diseases, providing a practical perspective to our product development program," said Oswald. "Dr. Selling's research has also contributed to the body of GI knowledge with publications in NEJM, Gastroenterology, Annals of Internal Medicine, Digestive Disease and Sciences and others."

The company has engaged leading esophagologists, KOLs from Vanderbilt, Stanford, Washington University, University of Wisconsin, University of Tennessee, University of Virginia, NYU, and Eastern Virginia Medical School to plan and execute a Proof of Concept Study for treatment of GERD.

ABOUT ISOThrive

ISOThrive Inc. is a clinical stage microbiome therapeutics company. Initially focused on upper GI diseases such as GERD, the company also has a pipeline of products targeted at other gut related diseases such as IBS and colorectal cancer. pharma.ISOThrive.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Jack Oswald i[email protected] 855-552-5572

SOURCE ISOThrive LLC

Related Links

https://isothrive.com

