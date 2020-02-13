Isotopia Molecular Imaging and Eckert & Ziegler to Start Partnership for Prostate Cancer Imaging

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotopia Molecular Imaging is pleased to announce that is has entered into a development partnership with Eckert & Ziegler for the development of its PSMA-11-Kit for prostate cancer imaging. Eckert & Ziegler (E&Z), is a Berlin-based company specializing in isotope technology for medical, scientific and industrial applications.

Under the terms of the agreement, E&Z and Isotopia will partner to finalize the development of Isotopia's 68Ga-HBED-CC-PSMA (68Ga-PSMA-11) kit (Kit), a technology for imaging and staging of prostate cancer. The agreement includes the collaboration to make operation of the Kit feasible on E&Z´s KitLab, having E&Z´s GalliaPharm® (68Ge/68Ga generator) in the Drug Master File (DMF) of the Kit, and completion of the necessary steps to obtain marketing authorization in the EU.

Isotopia's head of Business development, Keren Moshkoviz stated, "We are excited in taking another significant step towards making prostate cancer imaging more accessible. Our 1-vial-1-step-approach leads to high labeling efficiency in the clinical setting. We are pleased to be working with the extremely professional team at E&Z that are supporting us in this effort."

PSMA-11 is a small molecule that binds to prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), a well-validated target that is highly expressed in both localized and metastatic prostate cancer. PSMA-11 radiolabeled with 68Ga (gallium) is a convenient and clinically efficient approach to imaging prostate cancer with Positron Emission Tomography (PET).

Dr. Sven-Peter Heyn, Managing Director of Eckert & Ziegler Eurotope GmbH: "Prostate cancer affects one in eight men in the EU and the market opportunity is very significant. We are pleased to be working with Isotopia to deliver their solution to patients in the EU in a safe and reproducible way using our KitLab and GalliaPharm® 68Ge/68Ga generator."

About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 800 employees, is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for radiation therapy and nuclear medicine. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.

About Isotopia

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is a collaboration between The Metrontario Group and some of Israel's leading scientists in the field of radiopharmaceuticals. The Isotopia development team is a multidisciplinary team consisting of nuclear pharmacists, radiochemists, nuclear engineers and physicists.

The experienced Isotopia team, together with its radio-nuclear pharmacy, cyclotron facility, Lu177 production site and sterile manufacturing, are a well-established platform for development. Isotopia creates collaborations between the scientific and medical community to further develop and experiment with new markers for imaging applications and molecular therapy.

