Isotropic Systems Appoints Satellite Executive Scott Sprague Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Sprague joins Isotropic with more than 40 years of experience in sales, marketing, product management and product development in satellite communications companies. He has served OneWeb, a new satellite operator whose mission is to connect everyone everywhere, NewSat, an independent satellite communications provider, Asia Broadcast Satellite Ltd, a global satellite operator, and SES, the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, in various executive sales positions.

Mr. Sprague has an MBA from Western International University with a concentration in International Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Illinois State University.

About Isotropic Systems

Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminal designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design. Isotropic Systems' Series A funding was led by Boeing to advance space-based connectivity.

