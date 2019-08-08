ISPA Hosts 25th Annual Media Event

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 6, 2019, the International SPA Association (ISPA) hosted its 25th annual ISPA Media Event at Gotham Hall in New York City. Sixteen spa and product companies showcased their latest innovations to over 100 media representatives from such outlets as the Associated Press, The New York Times, NBC, People and FOX News.

"ISPA is honored to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the ISPA Media Event," said ISPA President Lynne McNees. "The innovative treatments and experiences offered at this event are one of the many reasons the spa industry continues to break industry records each year."

The following ISPA members participated in the event and offered unique spa treatments to the media as outlined.

Aspira Spa at The Osthoff Resort offered a DOHI tribal purifying and cleansing ritual.

Beauty Changes lives provided a Nioxin consultation for attendees, with Nioscope scalp analysis.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort offered guests an innovative spa and wellness journey featuring a Himalayan salt massage, electronic acupuncture treatments and information on cosmetic filler.

Circadia offered a mini chocolate and marshmallow whip hydrating facial.

CIVANA Spa Resort offered an instant radiance oxygen boost and cooling CBD leg and foot soother.

Endospheres USA provided guests with their signature body sculpt "TLC."

FarmHouse Fresh offered a farm-to-treatment hand, arm and neck massage experience that allowed guests to select their favorite ingredients.

Hippocrates Health Institute highlighted the benefits of wheatgrass, sprouts and microgreens.

Kohler Waters Spa offered guest a customized virtual reality manicure.

La Rive Spa at Northern Quest Resort & Casino offered guests a forest breeze purifying facial and a La Rive Blueberry Gimlet signature drink to all guests.

Montage Hotels & Resort provided attendees with a Lola's Apothecary blossoming hands mini treatment.

Relache Spa – Gaylord National offered guests makeup treatments featuring new eye palettes and a bamboo lip scrub paired with hyaluronic lip filler.

Sandals Resort International – Red Lane Spa offered a tutorial on Caribbean bridal hair and makeup essentials.

bridal hair and makeup essentials. The Edgewater Spa partnering with Eminence Organic Skin Care offered beer inspired treatments including a New Glarus strawberry rhubarb organic facial and Gentry's hard cider pedicure and body treatment.

Woodstock Inn & Resort offered a whipped honey scrub followed by a moisturizing honey glaze.

Yomassage offered guests the opportunity to experience a Yomassage class, combining yoga with hands-on massage.

ResortSuite provided guests with complimentary Wi-Fi during the event.

