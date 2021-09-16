iSpring Is a Two Time TMN Choice Award Winner

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSpring Solutions, Inc., a global leader in digital learning solutions, has won two more awards for its Learning & Development software.

Training Magazine Network announced the winners of the 2021 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards – a crowd-sourced vendor awards program that recognizes outstanding training products and solutions.

iSpring Suite, a robust eLearning authoring toolkit for creating interactive courses and assessments, was recognized by being awarded in the "Authoring Tools and Systems" category, while iSpring Learn , a cloud-based learning management system, received an award in the "Learning Portal/LMS" category.

The winners were chosen based on votes of more than 2,000 industry professionals. Being a recipient of two awards at once, iSpring demonstrates how well its software helps achieve better results through online training, which has become critical during the ongoing pandemic and the massive move toward remote working.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Training Magazine Network for our efforts to create solutions that help to make training available universally and consistently,'' states Ivan Uskov, iSpring CTO. "We work hard each and every day to provide the best possible experience to over 59,000 educators around the world, as well as to millions of their learners. And we will continue to do our best to provide eLearning tools at an award-winning level."

A full list of the TMN Choice Award winners can be found here: https://trainingmag.com/training-magazine-announces-the-winners-of-its-2021-training-magazine-network-choice-awards/

About iSpring Solutions

iSpring is a global leader in creating award-winning software for eLearning. Since 2001, iSpring Solutions, Inc. has helped thousands of businesses worldwide to advance their corporate training and spread best business practices. iSpring is recognized for its beautifully engineered products and exceptional service.

More than 59,000 customers from over 170 countries choose iSpring for its high performance and reliability. The customer list includes almost 200 of the Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide: Microsoft, SAP, Boeing, Dell, Adidas, Procter & Gamble, University of California at Berkeley, and Stanford University. For more information, visit the official website at www.iSpringSolutions.com .

About Training magazine

Training magazine is a 57-year-old professional development magazine written for training, human resources (HR), and learning and development (L&D) professionals in all industries that advocate training and workforce development as a business tool. It also produces world-class conferences, expositions, and digital products that focus on job-related, employer-sponsored training and education in the working world.

