Israel - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Israel's mobile broadband penetration recently reached a milestone when it crossed over the 100% mark for population penetration.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05575958/?utm_source=PRN



This reflects the highly competitive mobile sector which exists in Israel; with several operators all competing for customers who enjoy cheap 3G mobile services. While 4G coverage in Israel is significant, the adoption of such services remains low and this has been partly attributed to the prohibitive cost of services and devices.



The operators are feeling the impact of the high level of competition, particularly in the mobile sector. Mobile ARPUs have declined for all the major operators and in 2018 the competitive environment increased even further with the launch of a sixth mobile operator, 018 Xfone.



Israel has a very high household internet penetration rate, almost all of which are broadband connections. There are various competing broadband platforms the DSL and fibre network of fixed-line incumbent Bezeq, the HFC network of HOT and the fibre network from Partner. Bezeq and HOT are both subject to broadband universal service obligations which has resulted in fixed broadband being available to 99% of all households.



Interest in the high-tech sector is still a key growth area for Israel with the US and China, in particular, setting up and investing in various research labs and solutions. Recently Israel turned its attention towards the opportunities presented by the growing cyber-security sector.



Key developments:

In 2018 Israel gained a new mobile operator with 018 Xfone launching 4G mobile services under the We4G brand.

There are concerns being raised that telecoms infrastructure investment is falling behind in Israel.

In 2018 Bezeq was directed by the Ministry of Communications to begin offering wholesale telephony services.

The regulator recently approved a network sharing and hosting deal between Cellcom and Electra (which acquired Golan Telecom).



Companies mentioned in this report include:

Bezeq, Bezeq International, Pelephone, HOT Telecom, HOT Mobile, Cellcom, 013 NetVision, Partner (Formerly Orange), 012 Smile, Xfone, Golan Telecom (Electra Communications), Israel Broadband Company (IBC); Remi Levy, Mobile 019.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05575958/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

