Israel $1,302.4 Million Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics to 2024

Historically, the gift card market in Israel has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 15.7% during 2015-2019. However, According to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Israel is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.



This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry in Israel.



Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share. Adoption of e-Gift cards is also expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.



Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Israel remains strong. The gift card industry in Israel will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 10.7% during 2020-2024. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 862.0 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1302.4 million by 2024.



In Israel, the gift card market has witnessed substantial growth over the last few years. The rising adoption of electronic payment methods such as mobile wallets is creating scope for the gift cards market. Moreover, the market growth can also be attributed to the increasing smartphone penetration and subsequent e-commerce gift card's rapid expansion in Israel. Furthermore, both domestic gift card issuers such as Isracard and international companies have a strong presence in the Israeli gift card market.



The Israeli e-commerce market is still relatively small, however, the growing market attractiveness with more than four million e-commerce shoppers enticed the leading e-commerce companies such as Amazon, e-bay, and Alibaba in the market. Moreover, card-based payments are gaining popularity while shopping in e-commerce sites. The trend is also allowing growth opportunities for gift cards. For instance, Amazon is one of the leading e-commerce gift card issuers in Israel. Besides these international companies' domestic online retailers such as Judaica WebStore, an online Judaica (Jewish ceremonial art) store and purveyor offers its digital gift card .



Corporate spending on gift cards is also increasing in the country. The trend has created growth opportunities for fintech companies and gift card issuers. For instance, Snappy App, Inc., is one of the leading corporate gift card issuers in Israel. In October 2018, the company raised US$10 million to boost its expansion throughout the country.



The rising consumer interest in cryptocurrencies is also driving the gift card market growth. In Israel, consumers can buy bitcoins and other altcoins through gift cards or vice-versa. This has also created scope for third party players such as paxful.com and bitrefill.com to allow consumers to trade with bitcoins for gift cards.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Israel. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Israel Total Gift Spend Analyzer



2 Israel Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer



3 Israel Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer



4 Israel Gift Card Spend Analyzer



5 Israel Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer



6 Israel Gift Card Spend Analysis by City Type



7 Israel Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour



8 Israel Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer



9 Israel Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute



10 Israel Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion



11 Israel Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer



12 Israel Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute



13 Israel Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion



14 Israel Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size



15 Israel Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute



16 Israel Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel



17 Israel Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector



18 Israel Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector



19 Israel Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector



20 Israel Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers



