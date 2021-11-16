Israel and Bahrain Explore Humanitarian Cooperation for the First Time

HOLON, Israel, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahraini Ambassador to Israel, Khaled Yousif al-Jalahma, visited the Palestinian Clinic of Save a Child's Heart (SACH) in Israel last week, where children from Gaza and the Palestinian Authority are treated by the volunteer doctors of SACH.

After his visit, Jalahma stated, "We will examine humanitarian cooperation between Israel and Bahrain for the first time."

Save a Child's Heart, based at the new Sylvan Adams Children's Hospital in Holon, works to bring hundreds of children from around the world to undergo life-saving heart treatments in Israel annually. During his visit, the ambassador was accompanied by the Israeli ambassador to Bahrain, Eitan Na'eh, and met many Palestinian parents and their children, who are being treated at the clinic and come once a week for evaluation and treatment.

Jalahma also met with the chairman of Save a Child's Heart, Yoram Cohen, and its Executive Director, Simon Fisher, to discuss future humanitarian cooperation between the two countries since the signing of the Abraham Accords. At the end of the meeting, Jalahma toured the Children's Hospital, where he met the SACH medical team, including three Palestinian doctors from Gaza and two other doctors from Zambia and Ethiopia who are taking part in the Save a Child's Heart training program.

The visit ended with a touching meeting of the ambassador with dozens of children from Iraq, Myanmar, Zambia, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Nigeria, after undergoing life-saving medical care in Israel.

Jalahma commented, "I hear a lot about the humanitarian activity of Save a Child's Heart, and I am very happy to be here today to see the work firsthand. I hope that this is the beginning of a very fruitful relationship between Bahrain and Israel in the medical field. I have heard of the work you do across the world. Working with you has become possible because of the Abraham Accords and we look to build on this. These kinds of programs are what will make our world a better place."

Fisher concluded: "We are excited to meet the Ambassador and introduce him to Israeli humanitarian activities for children with heart disease from around the world out of a genuine desire and faith to work for a better world. The Abraham Accords have opened up many opportunities for expanding the organization's activities in Arab countries and Africa, and we hope that fruitful collaborations will be created as a result in order to save the lives of more children."

