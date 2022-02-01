Israel-based Nonprofit Save a Child's Heart to Bring 25 Children From 25 Different African Countries to Israel for Life-Saving Heart Treatments

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Save a Child's Heart , an Israel-based nonprofit committed to bringing life-saving cardiac treatments to children born in countries where care is limited, is marking its 25-year anniversary and expanding its reach to even more countries through a new partnership.

In its 25 years, Save a Child's Heart has treated over 6,000 children from 63 countries, either during missions to those countries or by bringing them to Israel for care.

Some of the African children being treated by SACH.

A new partnership between Save a Child's Heart and Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), through its Africa Division and Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV), will bring 25 children from 25 African countries to Israel for care.

Save a Child's Heart has already helped children from 14 countries in Africa, and the partnership will expand that to help children from 11 others, including South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Chad, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cameroon, South Africa, Angola and Mozambique.

"I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate our 25th anniversary than by joining hands with Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to mend the hearts of 25 children from 25 countries throughout Africa, here in Israel," said Save a Child's Heart Executive Director Simon Fisher. "Together we are saving the world, one heart at a time; this is real Tikkun Olam."

In complex humanitarian operations, Save a Child's Heart and Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will work together with the local health authorities in Africa to identify children in need of life-saving heart care and fly them to Israel. Many of these children may not have access to pediatric heart care in their own countries.

In Israel, the children will receive critical heart care at the Sylvan Adams Children's Hospital, a new hospital funded by Save a Child's Heart donors.

Doctors based at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, who dedicate their time to Save a Child's Heart as volunteers, will conduct the treatments.

In addition to providing surgeries, Save a Child's Heart is working to raise the level of pediatric cardiac care worldwide by bringing doctors to Israel for specialized training so they can return to their home countries to practice pediatric cardiology.

