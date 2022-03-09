Israel Embedded Finance Markets Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow Steadily, Recording a CAGR of 30.1% During 2022-2029

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Israel Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Israel's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 53.4% on annual basis to reach US$545.2 million in 2022.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 30.1% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$545.2 million in 2022 to reach US$2,238.0 million by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.

Scope



Israel Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Israel Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Israel Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Israel Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Israel Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

