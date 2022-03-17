Israeli Consul General Visits City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab - Reinforcing Influx of Tech Companies Into Heart of Silicon Orchard

"I was thoroughly impressed with my visit to Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners. It's no surprise that some of the brightest Israeli technology developers and startups have been gravitating to Peachtree Corners at the heart of what's being called 'Silicon Orchard' – where opportunities to collaborate with some of the world's most prominent telecommunications, mobility and overall technology companies are unmatched. The 'city street of the future' is a real thing here, where companies are able to prove out emerging solutions with smart infrastructure owned by the local government – giving them an edge in terms of deploying and scaling those solutions in a way that is not possible in closed test environments." – Anat Sultan-Dadon, Consul General of Israel to the southeast

Peachtree Corners and Curiosity Lab have hosted numerous Israel-born technology startups – also helping to create critical new partnerships and opportunities to expand.

"For decades, Technology Park has been home to several international companies responsible for revolutionary technological developments with massive global impact, and we are proud to continue fostering the same pioneering spirit with our Israeli partners. I was honored to host Consul General Sultan-Dadon and Deputy Consul General Alex Gandler to give them a first-hand look at the amazing work being done by all of our international companies. Curiosity Lab was designed to create a collaborative environment capable of helping companies develop technologies quicker and more effectively – and we are very excited to be a part of their journey. The success of our national and international partners highlights why Peachtree Corners is quicky emerging as the premier smart city environment in the United States." – Brian Johnson, city manager of Peachtree Corners

Emerging Global Technology Leaders – From the Middle East to Silicon Orchard:

o IPgallery – International technology innovator and developer of integrated, artificial intelligence-based smart city/IoT management systems. This technology serves as the heart of Peachtree Corners' "IoT central control room" – the first-ever of its kind to be implemented by a U.S. city, where data from all IoT devices across the city's smart infrastructure is managed, analyzed and activated through a single pane of glass. IPgallery's AI/ML based program allows the city to leverage its intelligent connectivity and data points for visualization, as well as formulate decisions based on information and events coming from all connected devices across the smart city environment.

o Brodmann17 – Leading developer of state-of-the-art Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology, Brodmann tested its technology in Curiosity Lab for several months using the lab's Level 3 autonomous test vehicle. Brodmann successfully developed and proved out its software-only perception technology for assisted driving in real-world conditions and recently joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOILab), bringing its technology to corporate partners Accenture, Dell, Intel, Microsoft and T-Mobile.

o Cynamics – Developers of a scalable, cost-effective network visibility/cybersecurity solution that detects threats on smart networks as they emerge. Cynamics' AI-based solution presents a holistic view of the network to predict attacks, providing critical protection for smart cities around the globe. As part of Curiosity Lab, Cynamics has free access to the living laboratory's unique testing infrastructure which includes 5G, DSRC units, an autonomous vehicle test lane and its IoT Central Control Room.

o Cyber 2.0 – Innovators of new, revolutionary and game-changing technology designed to stop the spread of all known and previously unknown cyberattacks including viruses, ransomware, browser hijacking and more. Unlike other solutions, its innovative technology combines Zero-Trust and Network-Obscurement solutions using breakthrough technology based on the Mathematical Chaos model.

o Cawamo – Developers of revolutionary artificial intelligence-powered camera technology aimed at assisting local authorities to increase public safety and enforce public ordinance by monitoring movement using existing equipment. Cawamo's feature rich platform combines onsite edge and cloud AI technologies that work together to generate high-quality, accurate alerts with virtually zero false alerts. Cawamo's system conducts object detection without facial recognition, so no personal identifiable information is used or stored.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov .

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile autonomous vehicle lane leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot technology incubator. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com

