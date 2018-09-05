Israeli Mantis Vision Is Joining the China Mobile 5G Alliance

PETACH TIKVA, Israel and BEIJING, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantis Vision, a leading provider of advanced 3D mobile sensing and 3D volumetric content acquisition and sharing technology, announced today, in Wuxi China during China Mobile IoT Developer Summit it will be joining the China Mobile 5G Alliance. Furthermore, Mantis Vision's CEO and founder, Mr. Gur Arie Bitan, delivered a keynote demonstrating Mantis Vision's versatile 3D technology for mobile, AR and VR.

China Mobile is the largest mobile telecommunications corporation by market capitalization in China and also the world's largest mobile phone operator by a total number of subscribers, with over 902 million subscribers as of June 2018.

Mantis Vision also participated in a keynote session with high ranking executives from top China Mobile partners such as Intel, Qualcomm, Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson and more. In The keynote, Mantis Vision's CEO and founder, Mr. Gur Arie Bittan, demonstrated the company's versatile technology 3D real-time volumetric content generation, sharing, and live broadcasting via mobile and AR/VR devices. Real-time volumetric applications will benefit from 5G network superior bandwidth capacity.

Founded and headquartered in Israel, Mantis Vision offers advanced 3D content capture and sharing technologies for a wide array of applications, including 3D cameras for smartphones, AR/VR devices, professional scanning cameras, and live 3D volumetric studios. Mantis Vision has offices in Israel, U.S., China, and the Slovak Republic.

Mantis Vision's patented Structured Light smart decoding technology offers significant advantages to other approaches, with higher accuracy and resolution, less noise, and high resilience to motion artifacts, enabling Mantis Vision to build quality 3D sensing devices and content at the best price and performance in the market.

According to Mantis Vision's CEO and founder, Mr. Gur Arie Bitan: "We are thrilled to join the China Mobile 5G Alliance and witness the performance of Mantis Vision's China teams penetrating the China market. 5G will certainly accelerate market demand for rich 3D volumetric content to offer consumers amazing experiences for AR, MR, VR, and Mobiles. We soon intend to extend cooperation with other key 5G telecommunication companies in the USA and in Europe as well".

According to Mantis Vision China Marketing Director, Mr. Benson Hao: "Mantis Vision China also displayed some attractive demos in China Mobile's booth in the World IoT EXPO in Wuxi. The exhibition audiences were surprised by Mantis Vision's leading technology, and showed high energy to interact in the booth area".

Mantis Vision brings high definition 3D content to everyday experiences. Mantis Vision empowers consumers, application developers, and industry professionals to instantly capture and share high-quality 3D volumetric content. From 3D cameras on mobile devices to professional 3D scanners to live 3D volumetric studios, Mantis Vision technology easily transforms objects, places and live people into high-resolution 3D digital content in real-time.

