Israeli Medical Company Partners with Dallas Based Medcillary

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the first advancement in surgical hardware technology in three decades. Dallas based Medcillary has been selected as part of a worldwide team of distributors bringing it to market.

The innovation is carbon fiber - it's ten times smaller than a human hair, technology once reserved for aerospace and race cars. Israeli medical device manufacturer CarboFix has perfected a continuous strand carbon fiber reinforced polymer for engineering incredibly strong, radiolucent surgical implants.

"It's literally a generational game changer in the operating room," said Jon Boski, Medcillary CEO. "The stainless steel and titanium that dominate the industry today are thirty-year-old science. This is exactly what Medcillary looks for – new, innovative products that are changing healthcare for the better."

"Medcillary has expertise bringing innovations like this to market. They are a valuable addition to our team," said Kirk Hitt, vice-president at CarboFix.

Medcillary is a North Dallas based healthcare solutions consultancy that specializes in the identification and delivery of new technology for physicians. Hitt says the carbon fiber closely mimics the elasticity and modulation of real bone – far better than surgeons have seen before. He says it can be a difference maker for patients.

"The amazing thing for surgeons is the radiolucency," said Sam Taylor, Medcillary Surgical Director. "The implants are virtually invisible in x-ray, allowing the doctor to see fractures and watch healing happen."

Medcillary is the one-stop-shop for healthcare solutions. Founded in 2015, Medcillary identifies and delivers cutting-edge products and services to physicians today so they are ready for tomorrow. The company can be found on the Web at www.medcillary.com.

