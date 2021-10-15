Israeli Water Leaders to Gather at WEFTEC

"We are excited to come to Chicago and partner with the leaders of ASTERRA, a company that is truly changing the water industry," stated Gali Fux, Environmental Technology Manager for Kando. She added, "Connecting with others in an engaging reception really allows us to learn more and to impact this industry."

Kando is an innovative digital solution to support improved wastewater quality, efficiency of utilities, environmental health, and sustainable ways of life. They will be joined by Water From Innovation, provider of wastewater solutions, and IOSight, who delivers data management and analytics for the water and energy sectors. This event opens the opportunity for these and other companies to learn more about Israeli companies and the technology they bring to market.

ASTERRA's Recover technology is used to locate leaks in water distribution systems by utilizing specialized RADAR signals from satellites. This radar allows ASTERRA to illuminate the areas of interest and collect the resulting reflected signals. These signals are analyzed and processed to identify specific indicators of wet soil saturated with potable water. The result is a map showing likely leak locations. According to the impact calculator on ASTERRA's website, this year alone their technology has saved over 100 million gallons of water. "Providing solutions to the world's water problems is our mission and is critical everywhere across the globe," said Elly Perets, CEO of ASTERRA.

In addition to this event, ASTERRA is hosting a surprising leader in the leak detection industry, a dog named Vessel, at WEFTEC booth #4415 on October 19th at 2pm.

ABOUT ASTERRA

ASTERRA is a division of Utilis that provides data-driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry. ASTERRA products use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turn it into large-scale decision support tools. The company's proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the key to their mission, to deliver actionable intelligence to advance Earth's resource resilience. Since 2016, Utilis technology has resulted in saving more than 9000 million gallons of potable water and 22,000 MWH of energy per year, in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The Utilis ASTERRA division is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology visit https://asterra.io.

Links:

https://asterra.io

https://www.kando.eco

https://www.weftec.org/about/about-weftec/

https://wfi-water.com

https://iosight.com

https://asterra.io/products/recover/

Media Contact

Karen Dubey

Corporate Marketing Director

[email protected]

(858) 798-6709

SOURCE ASTERRA

Related Links

https://asterra.io

