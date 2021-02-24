ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend that Shareholders Vote "FOR" the ORCC Special Meeting Proposals

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") announced today that leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), recommend that the Company's shareholders vote "FOR" (i) the Company's entry into an amended and restated investment advisory agreement (the "New Advisory Agreement") between the Company and Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC (the "Adviser") and (ii) a proposal to adjourn and reconvene the Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Special Meeting") should additional support be needed to approve the New Advisory Agreement (the "Special Meeting Proposals").

The Special Meeting Proposals are a result of the recently announced Business Combination Agreement executed between Owl Rock Capital Group ("Owl Rock") and Dyal Capital Partners ("Dyal"). The combined business will be the surviving entity in a merger with Altimar Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATAC) (the "Transaction"). The Transaction, if consummated, will result in an indirect change of control of the Adviser and the subsequent assignment and termination of the Company's current investment advisory agreement (the "Existing Advisory Agreement").

In recommending that the Company's shareholders vote "FOR" the Special Meeting Proposals, including the New Advisory Agreement, ISS and Glass Lewis both cited that the terms of the New Advisory Agreement are identical to the terms of the Existing Advisory Agreement. ISS also referenced that the day-to-day management of the Adviser and the investment objective of the Company will not change as a result of the indirect change of control of the Adviser or the Company's entry into the New Advisory Agreement.

With the Special Meeting approaching on March 17, 2021, the Company reminds shareholders that their vote is very important regardless of the number of shares they own and urges all shareholders to vote by one of the methods described in the proxy statement before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 16, 2021.

Additional information on the proposed Transaction, including links to the proxy for each fund, can be found at www.owlrock.com/proxy. Shareholders who have questions about the definitive proxy statement or voting their shares should contact the Broadridge Proxy Services Center at 855-200-7549.

About Owl Rock Capital Corporation

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2020, ORCC had investments in 119 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $10.8 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Owl Rock Capital Partners. Owl Rock Capital Partners, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $27.1 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

