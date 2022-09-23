ISS Group Showcasing Approval Routing and Workflow Tech at Annual MWUG Fall 2022 Conference

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISS Group, a premier IT Software Developer of Business Process and Internal Control solutions for QAD ERP, has announced its attendance as a Silver Sponsor of the Fall 2022 QAD MWUG Conference, September 25-27, 2022, at the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Andrew Weinstein, CEO of ISS Group, said, "The team at ISS Group has been attending and sponsoring bi-annual MWUG events for 20+ years. For this conference we're looking forward to our presentation on Monday, September 26 at 2-3pm CST, where we will showcase a client case study session: Data-Driven Approval Routing & Workflow Technology for QAD Integrated Processes."

The discussion will showcase how companies such as Abbott Point of Care and MTF Biologics are using ISS Group's Data-Driven Approval Routing and Workflow technology to reduce Process cycle time and costs, improve process visibility and tracking, and so much more.

A demonstration of the Data-Driven Approval Routing and Workflow technology will be provided.

ISS Group has also announced that in collaboration with the teams from Strategic, Phocas, Prophix, and Strategic Mobility Group, together will be hosting a complimentary dinner and drinks at The Jolly Pumpkin on Monday, September 26th at 6:30 PM. Reservations are available on the ISS Group website for details and to attend the event.

From Purchasing to Sales to Finance to Production, ISS Group's configurable Data-Driven Approval Routing and Workflow technology with out-of-the-box integration with 'all versions of QAD ERP, including Adaptive QAD ERP simplify the way QAD users implement variable approval routings to improve QAD integrated Processes (Business Processes using QAD data points).

