Issa Masroor, Managing Director of Standard Numismatic, is Leading the Collectible's Renaissance

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few decades, the art of collecting has become so prominent that it has essentially created its own niche industry. As this continues to evolve, the general public still has little understanding of the intricacies of memorabilia, collectibles, NFT's, and their perceived value. As a master of numismatics and rare collectibles, Issa Masroor, Managing Director of Standard Numismatic is leading the Memorabilia and Collectibles Renaissance.

A true pioneer of the alternative investment asset class, Issa Masroor has developed a one-of-a-kind collectible that merges precious metals with powerful memorabilia to create rare coins that honor celebrities and notable figures in history. Minted by Standard Numismatic, the privately owned minting company, and precious metals dealer that specializes in finely crafted gold and silver collectible coins; Issa's vision for these collectible coins spans decades into the future.

Collectibles and memorabilia have rapidly developed into areas such as toys, digital trading cards, art, and everything in between; but very few have a deep understanding of the intricacies of this unique asset class. As in business, supply and demand are key; and as Managing Director of Standard Numismatic with over 30 years of industry experience, Issa's leadership is an immense asset to anyone seeking to understand this new wave of strategic collecting.

Recently, the NBA announced a digital trading card, giving the fans the power to own digital highlights of various players from around the NBA. These "Top Shot" trading packs of highlight reels combined with blockchain technology have hit the ground running, harnessing international attention and waiting lists into the 100 thousands. As an early investor in tradable sport cards, Issa's guidance and knowledge as an expert in the industry has helped many understand the market and what the real potential of NFT's mean both in short-term and long-term holds.

Issa Masroor's unique eye for assets has been an immense contribution to preserving collectibles and paving a path of innovation for an industry that the world has yet to fully comprehend. From digital assets to tangible tokens, NFT's and everything in between, the collectible industry is here to stay, and evolving faster than ever. Issa Masroor and Standard Numismatic are paving a path for everyday fans to participate in these fluid trends, all while building a lasting portfolio.

To learn more about Issa Masroor or Standard Numismatic, please visit: www.standardnumismatic.com.

About Standard Numismatic

Standard Numismatic is a premium, privately owned minting company and precious metals dealer that specializes in finely crafted gold and silver collectible coins that feature remarkable personalities. By combining bullion trading elements of gold and silver, and the collectible element of memorabilia, Standard Numismatic can transform functional bullion into collectible items with iconic and revolutionary designs that evoke everlasting memories of special experiences.

