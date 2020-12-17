Issuu Partners with Dropbox to Organize Design Assets and Publish Faster

The combined solution helps automate the content marketing and distribution workflow. Users simply connect Issuu to their Dropbox account and all their creative files are ready for publishing, sharing and promoting. By linking a shared Dropbox folder to Issuu, designers can easily collaborate and share files with marketing and publishing managers for always-on access to the latest files.

"Increasingly, Issuu is the go-to platform for marketers and publishers who need to transform static marketing designs and collateral into interactive content for every online marketing channel," said Joe Hyrkin, CEO of Issuu. "The idea is to 'Create Once, Share Everywhere.' Issuu multiplies the value of a single piece of content into assets for social media, email, blogs, mobile and more, saving customers a significant amount of time and effort."

Hyrkin continued, "The combination of Issuu and Dropbox delivers an elegant solution that not only keeps assets hosted and organized in a central repository, but also helps teams manage editorial, design, and production. It makes Issuu even more pivotal to the content marketing tech stack for agile marketers and small businesses."

Customers can easily import Dropbox files into Issuu and create beautiful flipbooks, plus embed content into websites and blogs while retaining the original design aesthetic. Once content is in Issuu, content marketers can create derivative marketing assets that can be remixed into Google AMP-optimized mobile articles, motion graphics and GIFs for Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Facebook social stories, Mailchimp email graphics, and more.

"At Dropbox, we're focused on connecting users with the tools they love so they can get the most out of their work," said Jamie Young Perlman, VP of Business Development at Dropbox. "We're thrilled to partner with Issuu to help creatives streamline their content workflows in one organized place."

Dropbox's Technology Partner Program is an industry-leading integration program designed to connect the world's best apps to the Dropbox ecosystem.

About Issuu

Issuu is the world's largest SaaS content publishing and marketing platform. The Issuu Story Cloud empowers content creators to transform creative designs from static files into web-optimized assets for every marketing channel, including web, mobile, social, email, and more. Founded in 2006, Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, with offices in Copenhagen and Berlin. For more information, please visit: www.issuu.com .

About Dropbox

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 600 million registered users across 180 countries, we're on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com .

SOURCE Issuu

Related Links

http://www.issuu.com

