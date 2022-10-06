IST Eligible to Compete for Advanced Battle Management System Efforts

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoscitex (IST), a DCS company, has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

This multiple award contract provides awardees the opportunity to compete for efforts within seven different competitive pools that support the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. Future work under this multiple-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract will be competed via the Fair Opportunity process.

