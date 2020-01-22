iStar Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends

iStar Inc.

Jan 22, 2020, 16:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced the tax treatment of its 2019 common and preferred stock dividends.

iStar Common Stock

NYSE: STAR
CUSIP: 45031U-101

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution per
Share

Ordinary Income

Capital Gain
Distribution

Unrecaptured Section
1250 Gain

03/04/19

03/15/19

$0.090000

$0.000000

$0.090000

$0.030605

05/15/19

05/31/19

0.100000

0.000000

0.100000

$0.034006

08/15/19

08/30/19

0.100000

0.000000

0.100000

$0.034006

11/18/19

12/02/19

0.100000

0.000000

0.100000

$0.034006


$0.390000

$0.000000

$0.390000

$0.132623

8.00% Series D Preferred Stock  |  Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prD
CUSIP: 45031U-408

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution per
Share

Ordinary Income

Capital Gain
Distribution

Unrecaptured Section
1250 Gain

03/04/19

03/15/19

$0.500000

$0.000000

$0.500000

$0.170029

06/03/19

06/17/19

0.500000

0.000000

0.500000

0.170029

08/15/19

08/30/19

0.500000

0.000000

0.500000

0.170029

11/18/19

12/02/19

0.500000

0.000000

0.500000

0.170029


$2.000000

$0.000000

$2.000000

$0.680116

7.65% Series G Preferred Stock  |  Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prG
CUSIP: 45031U-705

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution per
Share

Ordinary Income

Capital Gain
Distribution

Unrecaptured Section
1250 Gain

03/04/19

03/15/19

$0.478125

$0.000000

$0.478125

$0.162590

06/03/19

06/17/19

0.478125

0.000000

$0.478125

0.162590

08/15/19

08/30/19

0.478125

0.000000

$0.478125

0.162590

11/18/19

12/02/19

0.478125

0.000000

$0.478125

0.162590


$1.912500

$0.000000

$1.912500

$0.650360

7.50% Series I Preferred Stock  |  Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prI
CUSIP: 45031U-804

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution per
Share

Ordinary Income

Capital Gain
Distribution

Unrecaptured Section
1250 Gain

03/04/19

03/15/19

$0.468750

$0.000000

$0.468750

$0.159402

06/03/19

06/17/19

0.468750

0.000000

0.468750

0.159402

08/15/19

08/30/19

0.468750

0.000000

0.468750

0.159402

11/18/19

12/02/19

0.468750

0.000000

0.468750

0.159402


$1.875000

$0.000000

$1.875000

$0.637608

4.50% Series J Preferred Stock  |  Liquidation Preference: $50.00
CUSIP: 45031U-887

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution per
Share

Ordinary Income

Capital Gain
Distribution

Unrecaptured Section
1250 Gain

03/04/19

03/15/19

$0.562500

$0.000000

$0.562500

$0.191283

06/03/19

06/17/19

0.562500

0.000000

0.562500

0.191283

08/15/19

08/30/19

0.562500

0.000000

0.562500

0.191283

11/18/19

12/02/19

0.562500

0.000000

0.562500

0.191283


$2.250000

$0.000000

$2.250000

$0.765132

*      *      *

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com

SOURCE iStar Inc.

