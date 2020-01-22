iStar Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends
Jan 22, 2020, 16:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced the tax treatment of its 2019 common and preferred stock dividends.
iStar Common Stock
NYSE: STAR
CUSIP: 45031U-101
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Distribution per
|
Ordinary Income
|
Capital Gain
|
Unrecaptured Section
|
03/04/19
|
03/15/19
|
$0.090000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.090000
|
$0.030605
|
05/15/19
|
05/31/19
|
0.100000
|
0.000000
|
0.100000
|
$0.034006
|
08/15/19
|
08/30/19
|
0.100000
|
0.000000
|
0.100000
|
$0.034006
|
11/18/19
|
12/02/19
|
0.100000
|
0.000000
|
0.100000
|
$0.034006
|
$0.390000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.390000
|
$0.132623
8.00% Series D Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prD
CUSIP: 45031U-408
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Distribution per
|
Ordinary Income
|
Capital Gain
|
Unrecaptured Section
|
03/04/19
|
03/15/19
|
$0.500000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.500000
|
$0.170029
|
06/03/19
|
06/17/19
|
0.500000
|
0.000000
|
0.500000
|
0.170029
|
08/15/19
|
08/30/19
|
0.500000
|
0.000000
|
0.500000
|
0.170029
|
11/18/19
|
12/02/19
|
0.500000
|
0.000000
|
0.500000
|
0.170029
|
$2.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$2.000000
|
$0.680116
7.65% Series G Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prG
CUSIP: 45031U-705
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Distribution per
|
Ordinary Income
|
Capital Gain
|
Unrecaptured Section
|
03/04/19
|
03/15/19
|
$0.478125
|
$0.000000
|
$0.478125
|
$0.162590
|
06/03/19
|
06/17/19
|
0.478125
|
0.000000
|
$0.478125
|
0.162590
|
08/15/19
|
08/30/19
|
0.478125
|
0.000000
|
$0.478125
|
0.162590
|
11/18/19
|
12/02/19
|
0.478125
|
0.000000
|
$0.478125
|
0.162590
|
$1.912500
|
$0.000000
|
$1.912500
|
$0.650360
7.50% Series I Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prI
CUSIP: 45031U-804
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Distribution per
|
Ordinary Income
|
Capital Gain
|
Unrecaptured Section
|
03/04/19
|
03/15/19
|
$0.468750
|
$0.000000
|
$0.468750
|
$0.159402
|
06/03/19
|
06/17/19
|
0.468750
|
0.000000
|
0.468750
|
0.159402
|
08/15/19
|
08/30/19
|
0.468750
|
0.000000
|
0.468750
|
0.159402
|
11/18/19
|
12/02/19
|
0.468750
|
0.000000
|
0.468750
|
0.159402
|
$1.875000
|
$0.000000
|
$1.875000
|
$0.637608
4.50% Series J Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $50.00
CUSIP: 45031U-887
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Distribution per
|
Ordinary Income
|
Capital Gain
|
Unrecaptured Section
|
03/04/19
|
03/15/19
|
$0.562500
|
$0.000000
|
$0.562500
|
$0.191283
|
06/03/19
|
06/17/19
|
0.562500
|
0.000000
|
0.562500
|
0.191283
|
08/15/19
|
08/30/19
|
0.562500
|
0.000000
|
0.562500
|
0.191283
|
11/18/19
|
12/02/19
|
0.562500
|
0.000000
|
0.562500
|
0.191283
|
$2.250000
|
$0.000000
|
$2.250000
|
$0.765132
* * *
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.
SOURCE iStar Inc.
