iStar Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Jan 19, 2021, 17:35 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced the tax treatment of its 2020 common and preferred stock dividends.
iStar Common Stock
NYSE: STAR
CUSIP: 45031U-101
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Distribution
|
Ordinary Income
|
Capital Gain
|
Return of
|
03/02/20
|
03/16/20
|
$0.100000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.100000
|
06/01/20
|
06/15/20
|
0.110000
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.110000
|
09/01/20
|
09/15/20
|
0.110000
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.110000
|
12/01/20
|
12/15/20
|
0.110000
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.110000
|
$0.430000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.430000
8.00% Series D Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prD
CUSIP: 45031U-408
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Distribution
|
Ordinary Income
|
Capital Gain
|
Return of
|
03/02/20
|
03/16/20
|
$0.500000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.500000
|
06/01/20
|
06/15/20
|
0.500000
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.500000
|
09/01/20
|
09/15/20
|
0.500000
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.500000
|
12/01/20
|
12/15/20
|
0.500000
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.500000
|
$2.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$2.000000
7.65% Series G Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prG
CUSIP: 45031U-705
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Distribution
|
Ordinary Income
|
Capital Gain
|
Return of
|
03/02/20
|
03/16/20
|
$0.478125
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.478125
|
06/01/20
|
06/15/20
|
0.478125
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.478125
|
09/01/20
|
09/15/20
|
0.478125
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.478125
|
12/01/20
|
12/15/20
|
0.478125
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.478125
|
$1.912500
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$1.912500
7.50% Series I Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prI
CUSIP: 45031U-804
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Distribution
|
Ordinary Income
|
Capital Gain
|
Return of
|
03/02/20
|
03/16/20
|
$0.468750
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.468750
|
06/01/20
|
06/15/20
|
0.468750
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.468750
|
09/01/20
|
09/15/20
|
0.468750
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.468750
|
12/01/20
|
12/15/20
|
0.468750
|
0.000000
|
0.000000
|
0.468750
|
$1.875000
|
$0.000000
|
$0.000000
|
$1.875000
* * *
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.
