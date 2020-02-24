iStar Appoints Anita Sands to Join Board of Directors

Dr. Sands spent a decade in leadership positions in financial services in Canada and the U.S. before becoming COO of UBS's Wealth Management Americas group. She currently serves on the boards of two public companies – ServiceNow and Pure Storage – and two private technology companies – ThoughtWorks and AppBus. Dr. Sands is a worldwide recognized author and speaker, sharing her insights on the future of work, diversity, inclusion and belonging, and leadership for the digital age.

She earned her BS and PhD in Atomic and Molecular Physics from Queen's University in Belfast and was a Fulbright Scholar at Carnegie Mellon University, where she completed a MS in Public Policy and Management.

# # #

iStar (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

SOURCE iStar Inc.

Related Links

https://www.istar.com

