iStar Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, prior to the opening of the market.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through iStar's website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Dial-in: 877.336.4436 International: 234.720.6984 Access Code: 9807351

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 1:00 p.m. ET on February 23, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. ET on March 10, 2021 by calling:

Replay: 866.207.1041 International: 402.970.0847 Access Code: 3895665

* * *

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.



SOURCE iStar Inc.