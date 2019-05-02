Istation approved to provide reading assessments in Ohio

DALLAS, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based education technology leader Istation has been approved as a K-3 early reading diagnostic assessment vendor for the Ohio Department of Education for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Istation's Indicators of Progress (ISIP™) Early Reading assessment is an online formative assessment designed to 1) identify children at risk of reading difficulties; 2) provide automatic continuous progress monitoring of skills that are predictors of later reading success; and 3) provide immediate and automatic linkage of data to student learning needs, which facilitate differentiated instruction.

Ohio school districts will be able to use Istation's ISIP assessment, which addresses state standards in reading foundations, reading comprehension, language, and listening to ensure all students are reading at grade level by the end of third grade. The assessment tool supports Ohio's Third Grade Reading Guarantee, the state's program to identify students from kindergarten through grade three who are behind in reading.

"We are proud to be named as a vendor to provide computerized reading assessments which are efficient and easy to administer for elementary school students in the state of Ohio," said Istation Chairman and CEO Richard H. Collins. "Istation's individualized assessment may be used as both a universal screening and a progress-monitoring tool, as it is predictive of future academic success."

The ISIP assessment measures student growth with engaging, computer-adaptive diagnostic and screening programs, providing data so that teachers and students both know which specific skills need to improve and giving them a map of how to improve those skills. Because the program is computer-adaptive, it can measure skills across grade levels.

With ISIP, an entire class can be assessed in 30 to 40 minutes. Following the assessment, the program immediately generates reports that educators can use to guide instruction and intervention. A pair of recent studies has shown that Istation's reading assessments accurately predict how students will perform on end-of-instruction tests.

For more information, including the list of Ohio's approved assessments, visit http://education.ohio.gov/Topics/List-of-Approved-Assessments.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Istation was named one of 2019's "EdTech 1000: Companies Transforming Education" by EdTech Digest and has received numerous national educational technology awards. The Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves more than 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries. The company celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.

