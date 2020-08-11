Istation partners with the Goddard School to provide reading and math assessments to over 70,000 students nationwide

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goddard School has selected Istation , a leader in education technology, to provide its pre-K and kindergarten students with powerful computer-adaptive diagnostic and screening assessments for early reading and math.

The Goddard School operates more than 500 locations across the country, which will now have access to the research-backed Istation's Indicators of Progress (ISIP™) Early Reading and Math assessments. ISIP assessments measure students' overall proficiency in a subject in less than 30 minutes using assessments presented in a fun, game-like format.

Upon assessment completion, both classroom and individual results are available to teachers in real time. Each web-based report illustrates students' past and present performance and concept comprehension and provides educators with easy-to-interpret data detailing their students' strengths and deficits to guide instructional decision-making.

"Early childhood is such an important time for development, with ISIP assessments showing that the right instruction and intervention can drastically improve a child's educational success," said Kathryn Simmons, a professional development specialist at Istation. "Istation is excited to partner with the Goddard School to help educators lay a strong foundation for their students' future success."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic caused schools across the country to quickly shift to remote instruction, educational leaders are focused on recouping skill loss while providing flexible options for both at-home and in-person instruction. To help administrators better serve both teachers and parents, Istation enhanced its school-to-home tools and Parent Portal, which include a variety of resources to reinforce children's learning at home, such as printable lessons, books, passages and games tailored to each student's ability. Parents also have access to students' personalized data profiles and can monitor progress outside of traditional school settings.

The Goddard School franchise has been recognized as a leader in childcare for more than 30 years. As a franchised preschool system, the Goddard School currently licenses more than 530 schools that serve more than 70,000 students in 38 states, all of which now have the ability to access Istation's assessment tools to support learning efficacy.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.

About The Goddard School

Children learn best through experience. The Goddard School uses current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life. The distinctive structure positions Schools to support the needs of families and helps ensure that children are known and appreciated for their individual talents and personalities. The Goddard School's F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) helps children explore and discover their interests in a safe, nurturing environment, and The Goddard School's Educational Advisory Board , a team of acknowledged experts in various fields of early childhood education, guides the course of study.

Additionally, this program has earned AdvancED Corporation Accreditation and Middle States Corporate Accreditation for creating policies, programs and standards that help franchised locations meet high standards in early learning, child development and childcare. The Goddard School serves more than 70,000 students from six weeks to six years old in more than 530 Goddard Schools in 38 states. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit goddardschool.com .

