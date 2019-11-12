Istation receives top score for data exchange in edtech industry

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading Dallas-based educational technology company, Istation, has received the highest possible score on the Project Unicorn Index, tier level 4. This third-party validation serves as confirmation of Istation's long-standing commitment to standards and practices that protect all user data.

The Project Unicorn Index is backed by a steering committee that includes organizations with a shared mission to leverage data to create better outcomes for students, save time for teachers and increase efficiencies for schools. The committee includes organizations such the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, InnovateEDU, Future of Privacy Forum, Data Quality Campaign, EdSurge, Ed-Fi Alliance, Common Sense and Digital Promise, among others.

At the forefront of the educational technology sector, Istation has more than four million student subscribers on more than 9,000 campuses throughout the nation and in several countries.

Istation had previously signed the Project Unicorn Pledge, which affirmed the company's ongoing efforts to help students and families transition to connected classrooms, advocate for data interoperability, ensure data interoperability within Istation products and ensure that all products meet industry standards and certification processes.

"We place the protection of data as the highest priority in everything that we do as a company," said Istation's Chief Information Officer, Robert Rubin. "Istation is incredibly proud to be recognized by champions of secure interoperability."

For more information about Project Unicorn and the Project Unicorn Index, please visit www.projectunicorn.org .

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Istation was named one of 2019's "EdTech 1000: Companies Transforming Education" by EdTech Digest and has received numerous national educational technology awards. The Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves more than 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries. The company celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.

