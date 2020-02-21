Istituto Marangoni Miami Promotes Fashion Design in Miami

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Istituto Marangoni Miami, the School of Fashion, has joined forces with the Italian Consulate to host a series of events starting in February 2020. The first event includes a visit from the Ambassador of Italy. This community effort is aimed at recruiting, developing, and retaining entrepreneurs and students to influence the Italian culture in Miami. Further, its effort is to help endorse the fashion industry in the city, which is a major hub for fashion.

Istituto Marangoni Miami has been in operation for two years in the heart of the Design District. The school's beautiful seven-floor building is the venue for the Ambassador of Italy's visit on Feb. 19, 2020. Entrepreneurs will come together to network and discuss ways to improve the Italian influence in fashion, design and culture in the Miami market.

"We are honored to be one of the few Italian schools in the USA to help promote fashion design and culture in Miami," said Stephen V. Iacullo, JD, Campus Director of Istituto Marangoni Miami. "Our School is led by an outstanding faculty who are actively involved and working in the fashion industry. We are excited to build on the excellence of our programs and our efforts to recruit and prepare exceptional students. We are honored to partner up with the Italian Consulate to help build the success of the Italian influence in business for Miami."

Furthermore, the school has partnered with many organizations in the city to establish strong relationships in the community. The fashion community is still at an early stage in Miami, and it needs a driver to help the city become more of a fashion icon. The need for partnerships is the model of the Italian culture to help all businesses to succeed.

Hakan Baykam, CEO and Founder of Istituto Marangoni Miami, said, "The community isn't just voicing their concern about the need for fashion and design in Miami. They are needing strong partners to assemble and to make measurable commitments to solving a complex need for the city and community. We hope businesses and partners will come to us to help this philanthropic vision for Miami."

Istituto Marangoni Miami aims at creating scholarships and fundraising for the city's fashion community with hopes of educating talented people and to keep their talents in Miami. These talents will help grow new companies, businesses, and commerce for Miami's community.

https://istitutomarangoni-miami.com

About the Istituto Marangoni Miami Education Program:

Istituto Marangoni is an internationally renowned, innovative, private fashion design school leading to an Associates in Arts in Fashion Design or a Bachelors of Arts in Fashion Design and preliminary aims to cultivate students who share a set of core values that includes a commitment to fashion design with an approach to teaching and learning that is focused on community.

For more information please contact:

Stephen Iacullo, JD – School Director

s.iacullo@istitutomarangoni.com

305-424-9434

