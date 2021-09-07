iSwap and Mdex Launch the "Cute Elephant" Speed Challenge to Give Users a Chance at a 10,000 x Return in Rewards

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSwap, a cross-chain transaction platform, together with Mdex, a decentralized AMM exchange (DEX) based on HECO, today launched the "Cute Elephant" Speed Challenge. From Sept. 8th through Sept. 15th, participants will trade digital assets as quickly as they can for a chance to win more than $16,200 in rewards, including "Cute Elephant" NFTs valued at 200 USDT each.

The only criterion for winning the available rewards is transaction speed. The faster the transaction, the greater the probability of winning. Furthermore, increasing gas fees can speed up transactions which will help participants win bigger prizes. If the transaction speed of two users is the same, the higher total transaction amount will be ranked first. If the total transaction amount is also the same, the earlier transaction time will be ranked higher.

The top five participants will be rewarded with different multiples of the handling fees according to their rankings. For example, if user A is ranked first, his total transaction fee in the campaign is 0.2 USDT so the reward he will get is 2,000 USDT (0.2 * 10000). All other participants who score in the top 500 will have the chance to receive "Cute Elephant" NFT works valued 200 USDT. The NFTs are provided by iBox.com, which is available on the HECO chain.

For more information on the potential rewards, visit the event page.

How to Participate in the "Cute Elephant" Speed Challenge:

Step 1: Cross-Chain Trade on iSwap. Participants can make cross-chain transactions on iSwap (www.iswap.com) or trade on iSwap through HuobiWallet.

Step 2: Check your cross-chain speed and your eligibility for the reward. Participants can check the transaction speed of the transaction address and the corresponding reward in the Transaction Speed Ranking List on www.iSwap.com.

Step 3: Wait for the official Winner List on Sept. 20, 2021 (UTC+8). The list of winners will be published on the Transaction Speed Ranking List Chart on iSwap.com. The release date for the final winners is September 15th at 23:59 (UTC+8). The NFT Airdrop will be distributed to HECO chain addresses within 7 business days of the final winners' announcement.

"iSwap was designed to quickly complete transactions—in as little as three seconds—across multiple chains. Today iSwap supports five chains across a range of transaction use cases," shared Ross O'Donovan, product director of iSwap. "We hope this event will draw attention to our cross-transaction platform and that participants will enjoy the user experience, as well as provide helpful feedback to make iSwap even better. "

About iSwap

iSwap (www.iswap.com) is a cross-chain aggregation protocol that achieves quick, 3-second cross-chain transactions by deploying aggregators on several public chains. It currently supports Ethereum, Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), OKExChain, and Polygon. It features with safe, fast and efficient.

About Mdex

MDEX supports the decentralized transaction on Heco and BSC.

Cumulative transaction volume: $401.09 billion

CoinMarketCap DEX ranking (24-hour trading volume): 2nd

Highest TVL for both chains: $5.7B

Cumulative number of interaction addresses: 1,006,006

About HuobiWallet

Huobi Wallet is a professional Multi-chain DeFi wallet in the era of Blockchain 2.0. Backed by the leading security technology of Huobi Global, Huobi Wallet is dedicated to safeguarding users' digital assets, as well as providing an outstanding DeFi experience.

SOURCE iSwap