iSwap Announces Version Five Update to Revolutionize the Cross-chain Transaction Experience

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iSwap, a cross-chain transaction platform, announced the launch of iSwap V5, the latest upgrade to its system today. Through this upgrade, iSwap aims to improve the user experience for cross-chain DeFi transactions.

The upgrade consists of two aspects: adding large order support for USDT, USDC, and ETH, and the option to divide single-chain transaction orders into several decentralized exchanges (DEXs), which will minimize price slippage. Price slippage refers to the difference between executed order prices on the blockchain and submitted order prices. By adding large order support, iSwap will enable users sending USDT, USDC, and ETH across chains to swap up to US$500,000 per order. On average, 95% of orders will be completed within 30 minutes.

To celebrate the launch of the new version, there will be a promotion where users who trade large orders and complete single-chain transactions can enjoy zero fees from 25 January to 7 February 2022.

Such updates are in line with iSwap's goals to improve the user experience for cross-chain DeFi transactions, which have been plagued by long waiting periods and price slippage issues. In iSwap's last update, the company added its proprietary iBridge protocol, enabling support for an additional three public chains: Avax, Arbitrum, Fantom, and increasing the maximum single transaction limit from US$10,000 to US$500,000.

As more public chains continue to emerge, it remains apparent that demand for cross-chain transaction platforms such as iSwap will continue to grow. According to data from defillama, there are now more than 50 public chains in the market. Going forward, iSwap will focus on aggregating cross-chain transactions and larger orders, enabling users to access more liquidity in the DeFi field at lower transaction costs.

So far, iSwap has formed partnerships with 50+ projects on the chain, including wallets like TokenPocket, Huobi Wallet, BitKeep, Nabox, and other projects such as Mdex, Cherryswap, Channels, Jswap, and so on. In addition, users can use iSwap through the instant exchange function on the aforementioned wallets and projects.

To promote the new and improved version of iSwap, the company is holding a Lunar New Year campaign from 25 January to 7 February 2022, during which users who execute cross-chain USDT, USDC, ETH transaction orders of over US$10,000 will enjoy zero handling fees. To learn more about this campaign, click here.

About iSwap

iSwap (www.iswap.com) is a cross-chain aggregation protocol that achieves quick, 3-second cross-chain transactions by deploying aggregators on several public chains. It currently supports Ethereum, Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), OKExChain, Polygon, Avax, , Arbitrum, Fantom. iSwap is committed to ensuring that all users can enjoy the fastest speed, lowest fee and lower slippage to get more tokens.

SOURCE iSwap