iSwap Celebrates V3 Platform Launch with $30,000 Trading Competition

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSwap, a cross-chain transaction platform, today launched iSwap V3, the latest version of the cross-chain transaction platform which supports cross-chain and single-chain swaps across more than 30 decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and five chains, covering more than 3,000 tokens in total. To celebrate the launch, iSwap, ButterSwap, CoinWind, and CherrySwap are hosting a cross-chain trading competition with a $30,000 total prize pool from October 27th to November 3rd, 2021.

The total prize pool will be divided into four prize pools hosted the participating DeFi projects, including:



iSwap. The total prize pool is 7,000 USDT. Users who initiate cross-chain trades on iSwap.com will receive rewards according to the total transaction amount. The top three users will each get the 2,000 USDT, 1,000 USDT, and 500 USDT rewards respectively.

The total prize pool is 7,000 USDT. Users who initiate cross-chain trades on iSwap.com will receive rewards according to the total transaction amount. The top three users will each get the 2,000 USDT, 1,000 USDT, and 500 USDT rewards respectively. ButterSwap. The leading automatic market-making (AMM) DEX, ButterSwap is also a yield farming platform and innovative NFT gaming platform. Users who trade for HBUTTER tokens on BSC from ETH, HECO, OEC, and Polygon chains will have the chance to share the 3,400,000 HBUTTER (on BSC Chain) prize pool.Users who trade the most will get 700,000 HBUTTER, and the rest of the prize pool will be divided among the other winners , and the rest of the prize pool will be divided among the other winners.

The leading automatic market-making (AMM) DEX, ButterSwap is also a yield farming platform and innovative NFT gaming platform. Users who trade for HBUTTER tokens on BSC from ETH, HECO, OEC, and Polygon chains will have the chance to share the 3,400,000 HBUTTER (on BSC Chain) prize pool.Users who trade the most will get 700,000 HBUTTER, and the rest of the prize pool will be divided among the other winners and the rest of the prize pool will be divided among the other winners. CoinWind. A DeFi smart mining financial platform, CoinWind aims to grow users' income, effectively solve single token and LP mining low-income problems, and address LP mining risk issues, such as large losses. Users who trade for COW tokens on BSC from ETH, HECO, OEC, and Polygon chains will share the 4,000 COW (on BSC Chain) prize pool.

A DeFi smart mining financial platform, CoinWind aims to grow users' income, effectively solve single token and LP mining low-income problems, and address LP mining risk issues, such as large losses. Users who trade for COW tokens on BSC from ETH, HECO, OEC, and Polygon chains will share the 4,000 COW (on BSC Chain) prize pool. CherrySwap. The AMM protocol is based on OKExChain (OEC). Users who trade for CHE tokens on OEC from ETH, HECO, BSC, and Polygon chains will share the 8,800 CHE (on OEC Chain) prize pool.

"iSwap's overall performance and use experience are both priorities for our team, so we hope that the platform will meet all the needs of our users and more," Ross O'Donovan, product director of iSwap said. "With V3, users now can enjoy lower slippage, better token recommendations, and faster transaction speeds - all of which users will experience during our latest trading competition."

As outlined in the competition rules, users are allowed to participate in and receive rewards from a single prize pool. If users participate and receive rewards in one prize pool, any other rewards won in other prize pools will be canceled.

For the official rules and more details on the competition, visit www.iswap.com To learn how to trade on iSwap, see the introduction tutorial.

About iSwap

iSwap ( www.iswap.com ) is a cross-chain aggregation protocol that achieves quick, 3-second cross-chain transactions by deploying aggregators on several public chains. It currently supports Ethereum, Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), OKExChain, and Polygon. iSwap is committed to ensuring that all users can enjoy the fastest speed, lowest fee and lower slippage to get more tokens.

About ButterSwap

ButterSwap is the leading AMM DEX, yield farming platform, and innovative NFT gaming platform. ButterSwap is dedicated to combining liquidity mining and NFT gaming concepts in blockchain and provides a one-stop DeFi platform for users that is both enjoyable and profitable.

About CoinWind

CoinWind is a DeFi smart mining financial platform, it automatically matches pledged tokens through contracts and cooperates with the strategy of hedging impermanence to maximize users' income, effectively solves single token and LP mining low-income problem and the impermanence of LP mining risk issues such as large losses.

About CherrySwap

CherrySwap is the automatic market-making protocol based on OKExChain(OEC).

It adopts the mechanism of Automatic Market Maker (AMM) and aims to achieve self-driven liquidity creation with diversified functions such as liquidity mining, IFO, NFT, lottery, and DAO, so as to provide participants with the maximum value bonus.

SOURCE iSwap